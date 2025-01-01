Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us

Tribal Football
The father of Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch admits his Euros snub was a like a "dagger in the heart" for the entire family.

While he made the Oranje squad, Gravenberch failed to play a minute during the tournament.

Ryan Snr, discussing last season's struggles, told ESPN: "(Jurgen) Klopp is a great guy.

"He taught Ryan that sometimes you may be disappointed, but you should always think about the bigger picture. Ryan also learned to run the lungs out of his body.

"When the season was over, Ryan spoke to us as a family. He said: 'this must be my year'."

On the Euros, Ryan Snr also said: "Zero minutes, he didn't deserve that.

"It was difficult to understand and it still lingers. It was a dagger in the heart for all of us."

