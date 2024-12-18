Gravenberch does not want to leave Liverpool as transfer speculation grows

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is not looking to leave the club in the summer.

That is according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, who spoke about the Dutchman’s future.

Advertisement Advertisement

The ex-Bayern Munich midfielders signed for the Reds one and a half years ago.

While he had a tough first season, he is now a firm part of new boss Arne Slot’s plans.

Plettenburg posted: “This is the first, I've seen at least, of any reports linking Gravenberch away from Liverpool.

“If anything, speculation surrounding midfield additions was only to ease the workload on the Dutchman.

“If anything, give that man a new contract!”