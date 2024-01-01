Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Fans petition Bayern Munich not to sell Man Utd target De Ligt

Fans petition Bayern Munich not to sell Man Utd target De Ligt
Fans petition Bayern Munich not to sell Man Utd target De Ligt
Fans petition Bayern Munich not to sell Man Utd target De LigtAction Plus
Manchester United’s proposed offer for Matthijs de Ligt has been hit with controversy.

The Red Devils are hoping to get a clear run at the Netherlands center half this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Fabrizio Romano, De Ligt has already agreed to the move and the two clubs are now talking about a fee.

However, a change.org petition by Bayern fans has now gotten more than 7,000 signatures.

Many who support the German giants are not eager to see De Ligt leave this summer.

However, new boss Vincent Kompany is said to prefer the club to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen.

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedBayern MunichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich defender De Ligt emerging as Man Utd priority
Hojlund: What I think of Man Utd target De Ligt
Man Utd table contract offer to Bayern Munich defender De Ligt