Fans petition Bayern Munich not to sell Man Utd target De Ligt

Manchester United’s proposed offer for Matthijs de Ligt has been hit with controversy.

The Red Devils are hoping to get a clear run at the Netherlands center half this summer.

Per Fabrizio Romano, De Ligt has already agreed to the move and the two clubs are now talking about a fee.

However, a change.org petition by Bayern fans has now gotten more than 7,000 signatures.

Many who support the German giants are not eager to see De Ligt leave this summer.

However, new boss Vincent Kompany is said to prefer the club to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen.