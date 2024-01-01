Bayern Munich defender De Ligt emerging as Man Utd priority

Tribal Football
Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is Manchester United’s ideal defensive signing.

The Dutchman is on the market and very much available, as Bayern want to cash in on him.

Per The Athletic, United are holding talks with both club and player with a view to signing him permanently.

United have also been chasing Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite this summer and may well sign both players.

De Ligt was linked to the club several years ago when he left Ajax, but he joined Juventus at that time.

He may now get a chance to showcase his qualities in the Premier League, as he is still only 24 years old.

