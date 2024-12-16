Fabianski on West Ham's clash against Bournemouth: It’s going to be very intense

West Ham United goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański has spoken ahead of the club's Monday night clash against Bournemouth which he says is a must-win game.

After a hard-fought win over Wolves last week, the Hammers travel to the Vitality Stadium in search of three points which could boost them closer to a European spot. Speaking to the club's website, the Polish international opened up on how the win over Wolves raised morale and confidence in the dressing room.

“They’re very good physically, press you a lot, and have a very high intensity throughout the game, so it’s going to be a very intense game, that’s for sure.

“The win against Wolverhampton (Wanderers) was important, but every win is important regardless of what’s being said in the media about the Head Coach’s position or whatever. It’s just important to get wins. That was our main objective for that game, and we managed to achieve it.

“Of course, winning games helps players get that extra bit of confidence, but you can’t get over-excited and have to ensure you analyse the game properly and prepare as normal because there are always things to improve on and make sure you’re better at for the next games. We still have a lot of work to do.”

The 39-year-old has rallied his side as the games are set to come thick and fast over the next few weeks as the festive break approaches. Three points are imperative and manager Julen Lopetegui will be desperate for another win to brush away any more reports that his job is up for grabs.

“We have a good group of players, and we’re really trying to do our best and continue to channel the positive team spirit,” confirmed Fabiański. “We’re always looking to improve as a team, and hopefully we can be a bit more consistent when it comes to picking up results.

“It’s an important time of the season, but it doesn’t matter if it’s December, January or February, you always have to do your best and pick up as many points as you can during this period. The festive period is always very intense because there are a lot of games and traveling, so we need to collect as many points as possible throughout December so we can attack the New Year in good spirits.”