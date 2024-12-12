Doyle on Wolves' poor form this season: We've got to roll up our sleeves and sort it out

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Tommy Doyle has urged his team to bounce back with a win against Ipswich Town this weekend.

Following defeat to West Ham United on Monday evening, manager Gary O’Neil’s side face fellow relegation candidates Ipswich Town in a game that will be crucial in keeping either side up this season. Doyle spoke to the club's website and stated that their form simply has not been good enough.

“We’re all disappointed. We play for ourselves, for the manager, and for the fans, however it is, because that's the profession. Obviously, we're in a difficult moment and everyone's frustrated, but that’s how it is.

“Every game is massive. With the situation that we're in now, every game is massive. We've got to roll up our sleeves and sort it out, because obviously it's not good enough.”

Doyle also believes that certain decisions throughout several games have not gone their way but says they must find rhythm if they want to climb out of their current rut.

“We should have had two pens, but again, sometimes when you're in these bad moments, it doesn't go for you.

“We're obviously disappointed, there’s frustration all around, but we’ve just got to get ourselves out of it.”

Despite their league position, Wolves supporters have been vocal about their support for the team and Doyle says they must start to perform to give them something to cheer about.

“The fans turn up every week supporting us and we're not giving them much, so we've got to roll up our sleeves and dig in.”