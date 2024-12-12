Soler on emotional victory over Wolves: West Ham won this match for Michail

West Ham United midfielder Carlos Soler has opened up about the club's emotional win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and how their performance was dedicated to Michail Antonio.

Soler is still adapting to life in England as his season-long loan from PSG continues. Speaking to the club's website, he admits the new project under manager Julen Lopetegui has taken some time to get used to, but he has full faith in the club’s bright future.

“I think this is a new project. It’s different from the last four or five seasons with a new coach and a lot of new players. I think it's a project and needs time. We are trying to do our best. We know that fans could maybe be angry with some games, because we lost so many games. They were difficult games, but we could do better, and we didn't do it so yes, it takes time, but I think we are in the good way so, let's do it for the second half of the season.”

The win against Wolves was not just three important points for West Ham, it was a performance dedicated to Antonio who was in a nightmare car crash this week which could end his footballing career. Soler spoke about what a great friend Antonio is and how the whole squad want to play at their best for him.

“It was a difficult game against a club that is in not a good situation, but they played well, I think. We have won this match dedicated to Michail. We had been talking with him before the match and we are with him and we are supporting him in his recovery. This win is for Michail.”

“Yes. I've been here for three months, I think, and Michail is one of the… I don't know how to explain, but everyone knows Antonio! He’s always laughing and is a good man and all our support is with him.”