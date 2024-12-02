Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...
Brighton striker Welbeck reacts to Man Utd return rumours

Fabianski on West Ham's Arsenal defeat: For all of us, it’s a very disappointing afternoon

Zack Oaten
Fabianski on West Ham's Arsenal defeat: For all of us, it’s a very disappointing afternoon
Fabianski on West Ham's Arsenal defeat: For all of us, it’s a very disappointing afternoonAction Plus
West Ham United goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański has opened up on the club's loss to Arsenal at the weekend.

The Polish international spoke to the club's website after the 5-2 home defeat to his former team in what was his 207th appearance for the club.   

Advertisement
Advertisement

“For all of us, it’s a very disappointing afternoon,” said Fabiański.

“It’s actually quite hard to describe the performance. We were up against a good side, who played well, but we definitely feel we could have done better so it is frustrating.  

“We were all aiming to start strongly - our target was to be on the front foot, to press high and be in possession of the ball. But we made some sloppy mistakes, and Arsenal punished us.”  

His challenge on Gabriel  was deemed a penalty as Buyako Saka fired Arsenal’s fifth goal into the back of the net. Fabianski said he was focused on nothing but the ball but admitted he wants to put the game behind him and focus on Leicester City this week.  

“He (Gabriel) outjumped me,” the 39-year-old said. “I tried to reach the ball, but he came from the blind side. I was always focused on the ball, but I think he came from a stronger position because I was jumping from standing.  

“It’s a disappointing day, but there is another game in a few days and we will be focused on responding well in Leicester. Hopefully we can come back from there with a result.” 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueFabianski LukaszWest HamLeicester
Related Articles
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho: Home support key against Man Utd
Arsenal boss Arteta hoping Gabriel injury isn't serious.
Saka delighted as Arsenal win at West Ham: That was a lot of fun!