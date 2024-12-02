Arsenal midfielder Jorginho: Home support key against Man Utd

Arsenal midfield ace Jorginho thinks home comforts will help the team in the coming months.

The Gunners managed an impressive 5-2 win against West Ham United on Saturday.

As they prepare to take on Manchester United at home in midweek, Jorginho knows that playing in front of the home crowd will help his team.

He stated: “I think it might help. But we need to be ready for anything and trying to win in any context.

“We need to try and use our strength at home to win as much as possible.”

On West Ham’s part in the game, their star forward Jarrod Bowen said: “It was hugely disappointing. I think with the way we started the game, the goals that we conceded, and the position we found ourselves in at 4-0 down after 36 minutes, it was never a good thing.

“At 4-2 we thought it could have been a different game, and we felt the energy. It was a lot better from us, but we conceded another penalty, and from that point it’s difficult.

“It wasn’t a good day for us, and we’re disappointed for the game to finish in the way it did. For us to be 4-0 down at home in the first half is unacceptable.

“The goals were very easy to avoid, and as a team we made too many mistakes. And against a top team like Arsenal, you’re going to get punished.”

