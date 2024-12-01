Arsenal boss Arteta hoping Gabriel injury isn't serious.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes Gabriel Magalhaes' injury isn't serious.

Gabriel scored before being forced off during Saturday's 5-2 win at West Ham.

Arteta later said: "It was related to the previous injury he had in Lisbon. He did great to be a part of that. With that result and the state he is feeling, we decided to take him off.

"He has a real belief. The more it happens the more you believe it. You can tell straight away from the body language of the player, how they communicate, that something is coming up. To have various ways of scoring goals makes the team more unpredictable, the opposition have to work on many more things. It’s a good thing for us."

He added: "We are in a great moment right now, but in football be on your toes and prepare the best possible way for tomorrow. Because it is so competitive this league, the opposition that we’re playing every three days, that’s the only thing that you can do. We can analyse a lot of things to improve today, again tomorrow."