Saka delighted as Arsenal win at West Ham: That was a lot of fun!

Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract
Why facing Liverpool is a double edged sword for Guardiola's Man City side
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Paul Vegas
Bukayo Saka admits he enjoyed Arsenal's 5-2 win at West Ham.

Saka won a penalty and scored, plus made two assists, as all the goals were struck before halftime.

“I’m happy so far but you know, I have to keep going,” he said. “I can’t get complacent. It’s a long season and we’re only in November so, I need to continue like this.

“It was a lot of fun, (we scored) a lot of goals and, yeah, we enjoyed it.

“We’ve been playing like that the last few games, scoring a lot of goals. We’re in good form, good confidence and we’re enjoying our football.

“We’ve built a lot of momentum now, we’ve played really well the last three games, not just the results were good but also the way we played so we’re happy, we’re confident and we’re going to take it into the next game which, we know is a big one.

“We’re feeling good, we’re feeling ready for it, confident, so, let’s go!”

