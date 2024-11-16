Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Fabianski explains reasons for staying with West Ham
Fabianski explains reasons for staying with West Ham
Lukasz Fabianski is convinced West Ham United are continuing to make good progress as a club overall.

The veteran goalkeeper insists he can see the constant improvement inside the Hammers.

He told the club's website: “I think we’ve progressed massively over the last few seasons, and the way we’re perceived has changed because we’ve performed consistently.

"We’ve had some disappointing seasons, but we’re constantly trying to grow and improve, and that sort of environment is a pleasure to be a part of.”

On manager Julen Lopetegui, he added: "When the Head Coach came in in the summer, us goalkeepers spent a lot of time working together with the whole team, almost as outfield players, because he puts a lot of emphasis on building up from the back and keeping possession.”

