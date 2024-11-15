Dyche says Gueye's talent and knowledge on the ball "rubs off on others" at Everton

Everton manager Sean Dyche has praised midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye this week.

Gana topped Everton's charts for chances created (3), total touches (84) and accurate passes (49) last time out against West Ham. Dyche reflected on his performance and his campaign so far.

"I thought Gana was really strong again. I'm really pleased. I think he set the tone – we got a nice clean sheet and his work (was important).

"He's seeing the picture quickly with the ball, without the ball he snuffs out things and then he attacks and counters. I thought it was just a very good performance for him – and it rubs off on people, with his experience and his knowledge of Everton Football Club – I think that rubs off on others."

Orel Mangala and Abdoulaye Doucoure where also fantastic against the Hammers and Dyche spoke on the relationship formed between the pair and Gueye.

"I thought Mangala worked really hard with (Gana) - it was a good performance from him, too," added the Blues boss.

"Douc came back after an injury and, as Douc does, he covers the ground and makes sure we don't give a lot up.

"These are good signs and finding the right mixture to then take these solid performances and, as I said, turn them into winning performances.

"That's the next step."