Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists there is still more to come from his impressive side following their 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Sunday (October 18).

Hurzeler’s side have been the Premier League’s great entertainers over the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Currently sitting in third, Brighton are the league’s top scorers with 23 goals from their seven games, having only conceded five.

A 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, scoring three goals inside the first ten minutes, marks the second time Brighton have won by that scoreline so far this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Hurzeler insists there is still more to come from his already impressive side.

"Very happy for our fans. They waited long enough for this feeling. I'm happy for the staff and the whole club. Another good performance, another clean sheet,” he said.

"We played in the flow. To get in the flow you have to do the simple things right. Be intense, win personal duels, second balls, be good at set-pieces."

On Diego Gomez's goal: "That’s not simple to score a goal like this. Everyone speaks about his goal but to me the most important thing is the things we can improve, small easy passes we missed. It's good to celebrate the win but understand there is still space for improvement especially for individual players.

"We have to keep going. We can’t be satisfied. We have to keep pushing, stay humble and understand why we are successful at the moment to keep pushing at that level."

More on Gomez's goal: "We don’t train shots from 50 metres. Overall we know he has a really good finish. In these moments it’s about being very precise with his long kick. The perception to recognise the keeper and be quick to go to the action was impressive.

"We have just played six games. We have to stay very humble. The season will be long.

"It’s a special game especially for me because now I’m really part of this club and part of this journey. I’m more happy that the fans have a good night out."