FA draw up star-studded shortlist for England manager's job

The Football Association are targeting the very best manager they can attain this season.

England are currently being managed by Lee Carsley on an interim basis during the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carsley managed a 2-1 loss to Greece and a comfortable win over Finland this international break.

Per The Standard, the FA are checking whether the likes of Pep Guardiola want the job.

Thomas Tuchel, Eddie Howe, and Graham Potter are said to be the other candidates.

Getting City manager Guardiola would be a huge coup for England, given his track record at every team he has managed.