Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Arsenal calm amid Real Madrid pressure for Saliba
EXCLUSIVE: Silvestre talks Van Nistelrooy, Ugarte & Man Utd's left-back dilemma
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal

FA draw up star-studded shortlist for England manager's job

FA draw up star-studded shortlist for England manager's job
FA draw up star-studded shortlist for England manager's jobAction Plus
The Football Association are targeting the very best manager they can attain this season.

England are currently being managed by Lee Carsley on an interim basis during the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carsley managed a 2-1 loss to Greece and a comfortable win over Finland this international break.

Per The Standard, the FA are checking whether the likes of Pep Guardiola want the job.

Thomas Tuchel, Eddie Howe, and Graham Potter are said to be the other candidates.

Getting City manager Guardiola would be a huge coup for England, given his track record at every team he has managed.

Mentions
Carsley LeePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players
Napoli eyeing Chelsea outcast Chilwell
Real Betis midfielder Fornals reveals West Ham loyalty: I couldn't join another Prem club