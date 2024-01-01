Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Arsenal receive boost over Saka injury concerns
Arsenal calm amid Real Madrid pressure for Saliba
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We all thought Oyedele would join us from academy

Napoli eyeing Chelsea outcast Chilwell

Napoli eyeing Chelsea outcast Chilwell
Napoli eyeing Chelsea outcast ChilwellAction Plus
Chelsea star Ben Chilwell could well become the latest Premier League star to join Napoli.

The Italian giants have been using the Premier League as a way to bring in top talent for low fees.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antonio Conte’s team signed Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour from Manchester United and Brighton last summer.

Chilwell is not in favor at Chelsea at present, as he is not getting many first team chances.

He was part of the infamous 'bomb squad' of unwanted stars Chelsea had training separately from the first team in the summer.

While he has played in domestic cup games this term, he is not first choice and may be up for a move to Italy, per The Sun.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChilwell BenChelseaNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli director says Osimhem's January move to Chelsea cannot be ruled out
Chelsea will explore Jan move for Galatasaray striker Osimhen
Chelsea midfielder Casadei: Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus rumours?