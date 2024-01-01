Napoli eyeing Chelsea outcast Chilwell

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell could well become the latest Premier League star to join Napoli.

The Italian giants have been using the Premier League as a way to bring in top talent for low fees.

Antonio Conte’s team signed Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour from Manchester United and Brighton last summer.

Chilwell is not in favor at Chelsea at present, as he is not getting many first team chances.

He was part of the infamous 'bomb squad' of unwanted stars Chelsea had training separately from the first team in the summer.

While he has played in domestic cup games this term, he is not first choice and may be up for a move to Italy, per The Sun.