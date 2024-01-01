Real Betis midfielder Fornals reveals West Ham loyalty: I couldn't join another Prem club

Tribal Football
Real Betis midfielder Fornals reveals West Ham loyalty: I couldn't join another Prem clubLaLiga
Real Betis midfielder Pablo Fornals says he turned down rival Premier League offers when leaving West Ham in January.

Fornals says he couldn't see himself playing for another club in England.

He told the Athletic: "I had interest from another Premier League team, but there was no way I could join another club in England. It would be strange to play against the club I love.

"It's easier to live in London than in other European countries, but if it's not West Ham there's no chance. Even if it was Manchester City or Manchester United ... I can't do it. I can't imagine myself scoring or celebrating a goal against West Ham.

"I joined a year before the pandemic started and spent a lot of time without my family. When I needed that bit of affection in difficult times, the club was always there for me. I am very grateful to have been at West Ham during one of the most successful times in the club's history. We qualified for Europe three years in a row , we won a trophy and even the fans have a chant for me."

