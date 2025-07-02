Eze "open to joining Arsenal project" as he plans to reject Tottenham move

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is open to joining Arsenal this summer and is likely to reject a move to Tottenham.

The Gunners are expected to announce the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard within the coming days after revealing the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on Tuesday afternoon. Now, manager Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Eze as revealed earlier this week.

However, Arsenal entered the race for the Palace star with North London rivals Tottenham who see Eze as their main target this summer. Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Eagles winger is open to moving to Arsenal after talks have begun over the past few days.

“After direct contact revealed on Monday, Eberechi Eze has opened doors to Arsenal move in clear way.

“He’s open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance for his future.

“Arsenal are informed on release clause details and more.”

Eze has a £60m release clause in his contract, which could rise to £68m if all bonuses were eventually met. Arsenal could trigger this clause at any time as long as the England international is open to joining the club. Arteta and his team could negotiate a lower fee, according to reports as transfer discussions continue for the 27-year-old who may be the club’s next summer signing in what would be a painful blow for Tottenham.