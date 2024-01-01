Experts encourage James to leave Chelsea - and England

Fitness experts have encouraged Reece James to leave Chelsea for the continent.

The Blues captain has battled with multiple hamstring issues over the past 18 months.

James is currently recovering from his latest setback this week and Give Me Sport says in light of so many physical problems, his physiotherapists have advised him to live in a city with a warm climate, perhaps in southern Europe, to overcome his issues.

James has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past.

However for now, the fullback has no plans of quitting Chelsea.