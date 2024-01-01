Chelsea hero Makelele leaving Asteras Tripolis after less than month

Chelsea and Real Madrid hero Claude Makelele is set to leave Asteras Tripolis.

Back in coaching after several years of absence, Makelele has had a good start with his Greek club and is still undefeated after two draws and a victory on Sunday against Athens Kallithea (1-3).

Advertisement Advertisement

But currently 7th in the championship table, the Greek club are set to now lose Makelele after just weeks together.

Foot Mercato says the Frenchman, after less than a month in charge, is leaving. He had a deal with Asteras Tripolis to the end of the season.

But Makelele is now walking amid reports of interference from management over playing system and team selection. While grateful for the chance, Makelele is now resigning from the Greek club and returning to France.