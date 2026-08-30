EXCLUSIVE: Paul Parker warns of Ipswich threat, slams Bruno Fernandes' 'silly' record

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has warned the Red Devils they could face ‘big problems’ if they allow Ipswich to dominate Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford.

The 13-time Premier League kings will be looking to respond after their disappointing defeat at Hull City, with the result increasing pressure on Michael Carrick ahead of the Tractor Boys’ visit.

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If United lose to Gary O'Neil’s men, they will become just the fourth top-flight team in history to lose their opening two games of a season against newly promoted clubs. The only previous teams to suffer that fate were Everton in 1902-03, Sheffield United in 1929-30 and Bristol City in 1977-78.

Parker claims United must make a fast start and establish control of the contest if they are to win back the confidence of their supporters.

“There has to be a work ethic, which I think they’ll get. They’re gonna have to deliver something very early to get the fans on-side,” the 62-year-old told Flashscore via LadBet.

“The United faithful will already be pretty p*ssed off given the Hull result. They’ll be behind them, but they’ve gotta be positive in the first five to 10 minutes and really grab hold of the game. Can’t lose the battles.

“If they get overrun by Ipswich there’s gonna be big, big problems, and everything is going to be turned back towards Michael Carrick.

“I do think they’ll scrape a 2-1 win. But everything suggests it is gonna be a struggle.”

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against Ipswich, winning six and drawing two, with their last four victories coming by an aggregate score of 18-2.

The Tractor Boys, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven Premier League meetings with United, drawing two and losing five since their 3-2 home victory in September 1994.

The first match of that winless run ended in a heavy 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford in March 1995.

Parker gives verdict on Tielemans signing

Ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, the Old Trafford giants signed Youri Tielemans on a contract running until June 2031.

Asked whether United had finally signed a player they should have pursued years ago, when Leicester were relegated, but perhaps not the right addition this summer, Parker said: “At that given time it would have been interesting, and when you look at it three or four years ago, you say yes to signing him, also with the difference in age.

“His whole thing is about what he sees, what's happening – he's a good passer of the ball, he does make things happen and he is brave enough to try and make those match-winning passes.

“There isn't really anyone at Man United that does it, whilst people say Bruno (Fernandes), but no, because Bruno forces passes while Tielemans has got more about him; he can get the right weight on passes.

“But you need a little bit of possession, you need runners off the ball, but United are not a possession-based team, whereas Aston Villa were very possession-based.

“Don't bring Tielemans in and then ask him to do something different.”

Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

He continued: “Tielemans can play in Fernandes’ position but, at the moment in time, we have to say that because Bruno's been banging on about his record - a silly record really, tapping the ball two yards to the side every time instead of a finish - now everyone's going 'you can't let Bruno go'.”

Asked for his thoughts on Andrey Santos' performances in United’s midfield so far, Parker added: “I don't know what his strength is. I don't know really what his major weaknesses are, but I know one thing about him - he's certainly not athletic.

“The one thing that United should have been looking at signing is athletic players. Every team has them but Manchester United haven't got that many; very few, very sparse. Even if you look in the back four there's no athleticism.

"Maybe Cunha. But there’s not enough.”