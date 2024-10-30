Exclusive: "Olise would've been ideal Salah successor for Liverpool"

Tribal Football
Didi Hamann says Liverpool should've worked harder in their battle with Bayern Munich for former Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise.

Olise has been impressive for Bayern this season after the German giants met the £60m buyout clause in his Palace contract last summer.

For Hamann, the France international is a potential world-beater and could've solved a dilemma now facing Liverpool.

The former Reds and Bayern midfielder told Tribalfootball.com's partners, Flashscore: "I'm very surprised no one picked him up in England, if anyone was to replace Mohamed Salah, it would be Michael Olise.

"He's a brilliant player, he can score goals and create. Bayern won't want to lose Olise, but I won't be surprised if teams like Liverpool or Manchester United offer a big fee for him."

Asked if Olise could be compared with former Bayern star Arjen Robben, Hamann added: "Michael Olise will need to stay for a few years to reach that level, but he does have the ability to become as good as Arjen Robben.

"He certainly has the ability."

