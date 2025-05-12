UEFA confirm controversial referee Felix Zwayer will officiate Europa League final

UEFA have confirmed that German referee Felix Zwayer will be in charge of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham.

United take on Spurs at San Mames Stadium next week as each side hope to lift the Europa League title after what has been a dire season for both clubs. A win away would secure a spot in the 2025/26 Champions League, therefore boosting reputation and finances ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Europa League final will be played in Bilbao on Wednesday, 21th May and Zwayer, who once served a ban for alleged involvement in a match-fixing plot will be in charge of the affair. Zwayer was given a six-month suspension in 2006 after he was investigated for taking a £250 bribe from fellow official Robert Hoyzer, who was subsequently handed a life ban.

The referee was one of the officials to notify the authorities of Hoyzer's match-fixing scheme which therefore explains his reletively short ban. Since then he has officiated in Arsenal's Champions League semi-final second leg defeat by Paris St-Germain last Wednesday, England’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final and many more high profile games.

Bosnian Irfan Peljto will referee Chelsea's Conference League final against Real Betis on 28 May in Wroclaw, Poland whilst Romanian Istvan Kovacs will take charge of the Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan on 31 May in Munich, Germany.