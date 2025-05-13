Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City reach €100m Florian Wirtz agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Man Utd transfer chief explains what went wrong in the club's most expensive window
Fabregas’s Como equal Lazio 52-year Serie A record
Real Madrid president Florentino makes huge concession in Xabi agreement

Ratcliffe's Man Utd scrap victory parade plans for squad BBQ ahead of EL final

Paul Vegas
Ratcliffe's Man Utd scrap victory parade plans for squad BBQ ahead of EL final
Ratcliffe's Man Utd scrap victory parade plans for squad BBQ ahead of EL finalAction Plus
Manchester United have no plans for a victory parade should they win the Europa League final next week.

Instead, the Daily Mail says United intend to hold a players' BBQ at the Carrington training centre.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's also emerged United have granted players two free tickets each, with on-the-day travel to Bilbao, where the final against Tottenham will be staged.

Ten more tickets have been available to players to purchase and they have been informed they will also be responsible for organising how friends and relatives reach and depart Bilbao.

In contrast, while not yet announced, Tottenham are expected to hold a victory parade in North London should they win next Wednesday night.

United's approach is said to be another part of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's cost-cutting measures.

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
UEFA confirm controversial referee Felix Zwayer will officiate Europa League final
Ratcliffe cuts continue as Man Utd refuse Europa League final tickets for staff
Solanke: Spurs in EL final means everything to everyone here