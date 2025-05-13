Ratcliffe's Man Utd scrap victory parade plans for squad BBQ ahead of EL final

Manchester United have no plans for a victory parade should they win the Europa League final next week.

Instead, the Daily Mail says United intend to hold a players' BBQ at the Carrington training centre.

It's also emerged United have granted players two free tickets each, with on-the-day travel to Bilbao, where the final against Tottenham will be staged.

Ten more tickets have been available to players to purchase and they have been informed they will also be responsible for organising how friends and relatives reach and depart Bilbao.

In contrast, while not yet announced, Tottenham are expected to hold a victory parade in North London should they win next Wednesday night.

United's approach is said to be another part of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's cost-cutting measures.