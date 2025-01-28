Exclusive: Foto Strakosha - Albania's goalkeeping legend talks Olympiacos, Stoichkov and son Thomas

Foto Strakosha is a name etched in the history of Albanian football. Born on March 29, 1965, in Memaliaj, Albania, Strakosha rose to prominence as one of the country's finest goalkeepers.

His distinguished career, spanning nearly two decades, included spells with Albanian club KS Minatori and Dinamo Tirana before venturing abroad to Greece, where he made his mark with clubs like PAS Giannina, Ethnikos Piraeus, and Olympiacos.

Known for his quick reflexes, commanding presence, and leadership, Strakosha became a fans favorite everywhere he played.

On the international stage, he earned over 70 caps for the Albanian national team, serving as a symbol of reliability and inspiration. After retiring, Strakosha transitioned into coaching, mentoring young players, including his son, Thomas Strakosha, who is following in his father’s footsteps as a successful goalkeeper.

In an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, Foto Strakosha reflects on his career, his time at Olympiacos, his coaching journey, and Albania’s historic qualification for Euro 2024.

The Journey Through Football

Strakosha opened up about the highs and lows of his illustrious career:

“Honestly, I find it hard to separate the best and most difficult moments. I moved to Greece at the end of 1990, and my experiences with the teams there were a mix of challenges and triumphs. At PAS Giannina, I was introduced to Greek football and the nuances of the league. Later, at Ethnikos, I played regularly, and people started recognizing me.

"My move to Olympiacos marked a special chapter — I spent four years there, and in my final season, we won the league title. However, I wasn’t getting enough playing time, so I requested to leave. I then joined Panionios, and winning the Greek Cup with them was unforgettable, especially given the difficulties the club faced. Another highlight was reaching the quarterfinals of the old Champions League, where we played against a formidable Lazio side led by Sven-Göran Eriksson. Moments like these define my career.”

Life at Olympiacos

As one of the most iconic teams in Greece, Olympiacos holds a special place in Strakosha’s heart.

“I played there for four years, and it was an incredible honor. To represent such a historic club is no small achievement. However, my last year was challenging. After a European match, I was sidelined for a long period, which was frustrating as I always wanted to play. Despite this, winning the league after several years without a title was a proud moment. Although I was happy about the team’s success, I was a bit disappointed not to have played more.”

Facing the Toughest Opponents

When asked about the strongest strikers he faced, Strakosha didn’t hesitate:

“That’s a tough question. I played against many great players, but I would highlight Hristo Stoichkov. He scored a goal against me in Albania with such power that the ball seemed to stick to the net. In Greece, Panathinaikos’ Krzysztof Warzycha was incredibly unpredictable. Back in Albania, players like Sokol Kushta, Ben Minga, Agustin Kola, and Ylli Shehu also stood out.”

Coaching and Family Priorities

Strakosha later transitioned into coaching, taking up roles with the Albanian U19 team and as a goalkeeping coach at Olympiacos.

“I thoroughly enjoyed coaching. It felt natural to pass on the knowledge I gained over the years. My time with the U19 team was particularly rewarding—I worked with young players with passion and dedication. However, I decided to step back due to family reasons. My son Thomas had been away from home since he was 16, and I wanted to spend more time with my family. Sometimes, personal priorities outweigh professional ambitions.”

Pride in the Albanian National Team

A true legend of Albanian football, Strakosha represented the national team for 15 years, often wearing the captain’s armband.

“Talking about the national team always stirs emotions in me. I’m proud of what we achieved, but I also feel we could have done more given the talent we had. My time with the national team gave me unforgettable memories. Some of the highlights include our first away win against Moldova, beating Russia 3-1 on my birthday, and, of course, defeating the reigning European champions, Greece, in 2004. These moments remind me why football is so special.”

Strakosha reflected further on the 2004 win against Greece:

“That game was particularly stressful for me, given my career in Greece. But we showed that Albania had quality players and could compete at a high level. It was a proud moment for all of us and our fans.”

Euro 2024 and Thomas Strakosha

Strakosha is optimistic about Albania’s future following their qualification for Euro 2024:

“This qualification is a monumental achievement, especially as we finished first in our group. It’s a testament to the talent in our team and the work Sylvinho has done to create a cohesive unit. I believe in the phrase, ‘One for all, and all for one.’ If we stay united, we’ll achieve great things.”

On his son Thomas’ performance in Euro 2024 and his transfer to AEK Athens, Foto said:

“As his father, I’m naturally demanding. I think Thomas did well, but I always push him to do better. His move to AEK Athens is a good step. He’s happy there, and the club has high ambitions. I hope he continues to grow and achieve great results.”

Greek Football and Olympiacos’ Success

Finally, Strakosha shared his thoughts on Greek football and Olympiacos’ recent European success:

“Greek clubs are improving, and the league is becoming more competitive, with top teams dropping points to smaller sides. Olympiacos, however, remains the most consistent Greek team in Europe. Their potential is unmatched, and their recent triumph in Europe highlights that.”

Closing Thoughts

As our conversation drew to a close, Strakosha expressed his hopes for the future of Greek and Albanian football:

“The Greek league has always attracted great players like Rivaldo, Marcelo, James Rodriguez, and this season is no different. With stars like Martial and Lamela joining, the league will only get better.

As for Albania, I believe in the current generation of players—they have the talent to achieve more and make us proud.”