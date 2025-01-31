Exclusive: Football finance expert defends Ratcliffe and Ineos - Man Utd issues run deeper than expected

“I haven’t been too surprised to see some of the cost-cutting measures,” football finance expert Dan Plumley answers to our question of what he’s made of the first 12 months of INEOS's running of Manchester United.

“I think they have been drastic, but they are ruthless operators. We knew that and we knew they'd be showing their teeth at some point. I'm not defending those cuts, by the way. I don't think it was the right thing to do, but I think we've seen the kind of ruthlessness that they're willing to put forward.

“But they are clearly not where they want to be at the minute. There are still a lot more issues underneath the surface, I think, that go deeper than their tenure, and I think they're starting to find some of that out as well,” Plumley elaborates while being equally unimpressed with Sheikh Jassim’s camp claiming they would have sought to expand in contrast to Radcliffe's reductions.

“There's no doubt the financial power that they have is significant. We're talking in terms of sovereign state wealth funds, we know there's huge wealth behind that. I guess they would have always looked to expand for sure. But as we've seen with Newcastle as an example, the environment in football with the regulation and the framework, you can't just come in and throw unlimited money at things anymore.

“They would have had to tread carefully, so despite claims that they would have expanded it wouldn't have been easy to do that really quickly. I think there would have been similar challenges and maybe similar problems, even if it had been them and not INEOS running Manchester United.”

Still talking about selling an academy player to comply with PSR, should questions be asked of INEOS, given they've been in charge of three transfer windows now?

“In terms of the context of PSR it goes back further than that because that's not just three transfer windows. That's three years’ worth of financial information that the league will look at and we know that selling academy players has been a tool used by a number of clubs to help with PSR because it provides you with pure profit from an accounting sense.

“As I said, looking at the INEOS tenure so far, they are perhaps not where they want to be. But those transfer issues and the PSR consideration runs deeper and further back. I think that's something we have to factor in, particularly when we're looking at academy players being sold principally to help with PSR. Which is a shame but it's the reality of the market."

As a financial expert, can you put a value on the intangibles of what a successful academy graduate does for a club?

“I think you're looking at the intangibles of developing a player all the way through, ultimately leads to some tangible outcome in the future. Good academies have a player coming through that they've developed, coached and supported. But ultimately, there comes a point where that player either integrates into the first team and it works out or said player is moved on.

"At that point it becomes something more tangible because if you integrate them into the first team, they've got a value to the playing squad and they're helping on pitch performances which can improve finances, as we know.

“Or you sell them for what is effectively pure profit because they've never been a cost to the club in the way amortization works. As we've seen, ultimately with some of the bigger clubs and the bigger squads, sometimes that has meant that certain players have had to be moved on, not because they're not getting game time, but because it helps with the bottom line as well.”

Should the Premier League rethink PSR, given the tradition of academy talents in English clubs?

“It's certainly something that's been shone a light on in recent years. The last two to three years seem to have exploded in terms of academy graduates being sold. Looking at that through a PSR lens, we know the league are looking to move away from the current version of PSR anyway. It's likely that will happen sooner rather than later.

“They'll look to mirror UEFA's new financial sustainability regulations, which are in force already. There are still elements of breaking-even and acceptable losses, but UEFA are now mandating squad cost ratio which is all of your player costs, transfer fees, amortizations, wages, agents’ fees, manager fees divided by the turnover and UEFA are setting that at 70% by the end of the 25-26 season. It's likely that the Premier League will follow those regulations in a not-too-distant future.”

- Dr. Dan Plumley was speaking to Tribalfootball of behalf of Bet Ideas