Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle, Man Utd scouting same transfer targets
Newcastle and Manchester United scouts have likely seen each other multiple times recently. 

Magpies’ recruitment chief Steve Nickson and his Manchester United counterpart, Simon Wells, attended a Ligue 1 match between Lille and Nice on January 17. Per The Mail, both were there to observe Jonathan David, the Canadian striker out of contract when the season ends. 

Additionally, Nickson and Wells returned reports on Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, the Iceland international who scored during Lille's 2-1 win and has been compared to Luka Modric for his ball skills. 

Haraldsson, already capped 19 times by his country, was also watched by scouts from several Premier League clubs during Lille's 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League this week.

