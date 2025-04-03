Exclusive: Ex-Chelsea defender Roberts understands Boehly stadium plans

Former Chelsea defender Graham Roberts is unsure how the club can move away from Stamford Bridge.

It appears Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are in agreement about demolishing the stadium and rebuilding on the same site.

For Roberts, who played two seasons with the Blues, staying where they are appears the only choice Chelsea has.

He explained to Tribalfootball.com: "I think it's up in the air still. You know, where could they go to be honest? Where in London is their stadium going to be built?

"They were talking about across the bridge, weren't they? So I don't know what they can do. I don't know if they can.

"You can't build any higher because all you'll is little little men. Now I think you know when we played there, it was the old stadium it was sort of um you know very behind (the times). All there was... there was no stand we had a running track around the outside so it was very old-fashioned.

"What they've got now is 100 times better than what they had. So I'm not sure that they will build a new stadium there, I'm not sure they will."

Meanwhile, Roberts also had a word for Tottenham captain Heung-min Son and his drop in form this season. Roberts spent six years with Spurs, winning the FA Cup twice and UEFA Cup.

On Son, he said: "I go to most games and you just close up and sometimes you're 1-0 up or 2-1 up and we're still attacking. Sometimes you have to just sit there and say right, we can hit you on the break because we've got the players to do that.

"When (Antonio) Conte was manager, (Jose) Mourinho, that's what they did. We saw the best out of Sonny and Harry Kane at that time and other players, (Lucas) Moura and whoever. This year, I think, because we play a high tempo game all the time, we're not getting the best out of Sonny this year. I think he's having to do too much."

