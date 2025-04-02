Postecoglou on his job being under threat: I don't deal with it, It doesn't consume me

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares for take on Chelsea on Thursday night.

Chelsea's four-game winning run across all competitions was brought to an end before the international break whilst Spurs suffered their 15th Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Fulham. The last time these two sides faced it was a seven goal thriller, which Postecoglou will hope to avoid. He first gave some team news ahead of the clash.

"Nothing in terms of new injuries. Everyone fine in training. Richarlison is training, probably not tomorrow but chance for the weekend if he keep training as he has been. Deki and Danso progressing well. A week or two for them."

He then spoke on semi-automated offside which will be introduced starting on Saturday 12 April 12th.

"Apparently it's an improvement in terms of timing and accuracy, hopefully it works well."

Next, he spoke on Chelsea who are seeking to avoid a third successive campaign finishing outside the Premier League's top five.

"Talented squad, good manager, they've had a positive season in terms of what they're trying to build. They've also been hit with injuries. At their place, they're a tough team to beat. We look forward to the challenge.

"We understand the significance of the fixture, they're a good side, particularly at home, it's a good challenge for us and build momentum for the rest of the season."

Defender Cristian Romero returned to action with Argentina over the international break and Postecoglou was delighted to see him back on the pitch.

"Delighted he got through two games with his international team. Rather than him sitting for two weeks, he needed games."

The Tottenham boss then revealed that many of his players who jetted off to play for their countries received a well-ea2rned rest ahead of the clash.

"It's been a good break, bit unusual no game at weekend which worked well, majority of our international players played so we gave them couple of days to recover, instead of flying straight back and the guys here worked hard and had days off."

“It was a good international break for us. Firstly, obviously no-one picked up anything, which is important, but also some guys got some game time which we felt was going to be important, guys like (Cristian) Romero, Destiny (Udogie), Matty Tel (pictured), Wilson (Odobert) and all these guys who missed a lot of football recently all got some good game time.

"The ones who played all did relatively well, they're all back and we’ve had a strong training group in the last couple of days."

Finally, he opened up on how he deals with talk surrounding his future with reports suggesting that he could be sacked this season.

I don't deal with it mate. I know what my responsibilities are. I'm sure if the club decides to go in a different direction there's some outstanding candidates out there for it. And you know what, maybe someone will think, 'Ah Ange Postecoglou's not a bad coach, maybe we'll take a punt on him'. It doesn't rock my world. It doesn't consume me. I'm here, I'm passionate about what we're doing. I was brought in to change the way the club plays, rejuvenate the squad, bring success, I'm focussed on that. That's what I'll keep doing.