Maresca reveals big Chelsea boost for Spurs clash; discusses Sancho future and James fitness

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says they're set for a huge attacking boost ahead of tomorrow night's clash with Tottenham.

Maresca, this morning, reported Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson are all available for selection against Spurs.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Cole is back, he's okay. He's better. Noni is better. Nico is better. They are all good.

"We've said many times, it is a game for players and when they are not there, you struggle. This has happened with us this season. Now it is good to finish with all of them.

"Since day one, they are giving everything. The attitude has always been top, every day, and even in the last week because they know how important it is from now on. Every game becomes important. We have nine games to go and hopefully we can finish well.

"No matter who is playing, we want to be direct and quick when they press higher. We cannot be direct and quick if they sit back. In our last three home games, they have all been games with every player behind the ball. When you have players who love to run in behind, it is easier."

Maresca also commented on Reece James' successful return from long-term injury. The Blues captain is now shining for club and country, proving his fitness in the process.

A delighted Maresca said: "Reece in another team is very, very young. In our team, probably a bit old but he is still very, very young. He's 25 or 26, a top age.

"We still need to manage Reece. The reason why is because you know his history probably better than me. You need to be careful with him in this moment. We want him fit until the end so we will manage him until the end and then we will see in the future."

Meanwhile, Maresca was asked about last week's story of canceling a day off after his non-international senior players were thumped by a youthful U21 team in a friendly.

The Italian, however, insisted: "It's nothing. Since I joined the club, I always decide high standards. Not many players here and a day off after, sometimes it's normal. I didn't allow this so we decided to train."

The Blues manager was also asked about the situation of two of his senior players. Enzo Fernandez was superb for Argentina during the international break and Maresca admits he can see a change in approach from the midfielder.

He explained, "Enzo, I said already, he has been improving a lot, understanding the game much, much better. At the beginning, he struggled a bit but he is always in the right position now and that is why he is scoring and assisting. Even for the international team, he arrived in the box."

Maresca also commented on transfer talk of Chelsea passing on the prospect of signing permanently on-loan Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

He continued: "I love all the players with us. In this moment, it is to finish well and not think about next season. What happens in the summer, we will see. I am happy with all the players here.

"You probably have more news than me in terms of Jadon. His situation does not change, it is exactly the same. He can do better in terms of numbers, no doubt, but it is not only Jadon. I do not need to give Jadon a message, I speak with him every day. He needs to continue to give his best. That is what we want from Jadon."

Chelsea, sitting fourth, face an out-of-sorts Tottenham tomorrow night at Stamford Bridge. Spurs currently sit fourteenth on the table.

Maresca said: "For part of the season, they had many injuries - important players out. I'm not able to give you more reason, but injuries have been important.

"They are all important games and are all three points. We need to win as many games as we can and we will see where we finish."