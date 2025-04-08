Exclusive: Chelsea weigh up bid for Liverpool keeper Kelleher

Chelsea are weighing up a summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Blues management remain unconvinced by their keeper options, with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen both struggling for consistency this season.

That's according to Chelsea insider Si Phillips, who also told Tribalfootball.com that Mike Penders (Genk) and Djordje Petrovic (Strasbourg) also have doubts swirling around them for manager Enzo Maresca and his staff. Penders will join Chelsea this summer, with Petrovic currently on-loan with French partners Strasbourg.

Phillips revealed: "Ironically, Penders is a goalkeeper who is good at kicking long, something that Enzo Maresca does not want his goalkeepers to do. Penders has a lot of developing to do in my opinion and if Chelsea keep Maresca, then he will have to get much better with short passing out.

"Shot-stopping and ceiling wise, he is a superb keeper and has a big future ahead. Chelsea will make a decision on a new goalkeeper in the summer, and signing a new one has not been ruled out despite the noise this week suggesting it has been.

"I know that Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool is liked by Chelsea, but they have many other goalkeepers they are looking at as well. The general plan for now is to take a look a Penders and Djordje Petrovic in the summer and then make a decision.

"This is something the club knows they have to get right now. We've also heard that Chelsea have an interest in Lucas Chevalier of Lille, but there is nothing advanced there either at the moment, and it's more just scouting this season."

- Si Phillips was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of OLBG