Hamann on Man Utd loanee Sancho: Borussia Dortmund would take him back in a heartbeat

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has spoken on Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho who is struggling whilst at Chelsea this season.

The 25-year-old was expected to sign permanently with Chelsea at the end of the season but after 2 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, the club may be looking to send him back to the Red Devils. The Blues could reportedly cancel the agreement at the cost of £5,M which had led to questions about a summer move for the winger who was once hailed as one of the brightest in Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to PokerScout, Hamann revealed that one Bundesliga club may be the best option for Sancho who he feels is not cut out for the heights of the Premier League.

“Borussia Dortmund might just be looking at Jadon Sancho because although it started well at Chelsea, it looks like it hasn’t worked out.”

“It looks like Chelsea might pay millions to send him back to Manchester United, so it looks like he might be an option for Dortmund this summer.

“They tried to keep him last summer but it wasn’t possible, I think he wants to go back. Dortmund wouldn’t be struggling like they are if he had stayed, he has been absolutely brilliant for them.

“He took Dortmund to the Champions League final last season and I think they would have him in a heartbeat.”

Sancho’s best football has been played in Germany and Dortmund would likely be interested in bringing him back for a fraction of the price they received for him a few years ago. The move would also mean Chelsea avoids paying £5M to send him back to United in a deal that works out for all parties involved.