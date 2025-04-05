Exclusive: Chelsea insider reveals George, Mheuka attitude towards young foreign signings

Chelsea whizkids Tyrique George and Shim Mheuka are both settled at Stamford Bridge.

The attacking pair have both made their first team debuts this season, though doubts over their futures with Chelsea have been raised.

With Chelsea signing fellow attacking talents Estevao, Kendry Paez, Dario Essugo and Geovany Quenda, it's been suggested several academy youngsters have been unsettled by the development, including George and Mheuka.

But Chelsea insider Si Phillips insists the young pair remain committed to a career with Chelsea.

Phillips told Tribalfootball.com: "Both players are calm on their futures for now. I've heard that George has been happy with his minutes, development, and being promoted into the first team this season and thought it was a nice touch that (Enzo) Maresca publicly initiated him into the senior dressing room.

"He's happy to bide his time right now. Mheuka is still a very young player, so he is not thinking too far ahead at the moment

and is just continuing to do his thing with the academy. He's been told that he's rated very highly inside the club, and he was over the moon with his recent senior appearance too, even if he believed it could have gone much better."

On the general feeling inside the academy over management's push to bring in young talent from outside, Phillips admits there is some disappointment.

He also said: "There is a feeling of discontent in general. Watching the club signing up all these young players whilst some of them, not all of them, seemingly get ignored for the senior team when they had all the injuries recently, has not sat well. I know that the general view within the academy at player and coach level is of concern for the future and the pathways that they will have - many of them no longer see even a semi-realistic pathway into the first team due to the way the club are recruiting.

"I've spoken to sources very close to some academy players in recent months and the feeling there really isn't great at all right now."

- Si Phillips was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of OLBG