Not all parents of academy kids upset with Chelsea's global recruitment push

Not all parents of Chelsea academy players are concerned about the club's global youth recruitment splurge.

The likes of Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez will arrive this summer to compete with local Blues for a place in Enze Maresca's senior squad.

But one parent insists the challenge can be good for his son.

"From a parent point of view, the signing of youngsters from all over the world is the best thing that could ever happen to (name redacted), in my own opinion," the unnamed parent told the Daily Mail.

"The reason I say this is because of the quality and benchmark that he has to reach in order to be considered the best of the best. It will also help his game and push him to be a world class player without any bias.

"I would rather see (player) walk into a dressing room with Ballon d’Or contenders and mix with the best to enhance his development. It is also an opportunity for him to outshine the talent coming in.

"In as much as we want the boys to excel, we have to be honest with the level they are going to be showcasing their abilities. Imagine when he or the other academy boys become solid members of what the club are trying to build.

"From my own assessment, Cobham has enough talent to compete with any talent around the world."