Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Man Utd defender Martinez says he sees fire in Amorim's eyes ahead of Newcastle clash

Ex-West Ham boss Moyes: I'm not done yet

Paul Vegas
Ex-West Ham boss Moyes: I'm not done yet
Ex-West Ham boss Moyes: I'm not done yetAction Plus
Former West Ham boss David Moyes says he feels ready for a return to management.

Moyes left the Hammers at the end of last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking after news of his OBE, Moyes told BBC Sport: "I don't consider myself done yet but I am certainly enjoying some time off.

"The one thing I won't do is put any manager under pressure personally, because I don't believe in it. I have not liked it when I have been in that position myself.

"We are all getting a little bit older and I have to make sure I am doing the right thing for myself.

"Football is in my blood. It has been since I was a boy. I love watching football and I have enjoyed my career.

"If there is another part to it, so be it. But I would only want it to be a good part. I wouldn't want to be coming in and doing something which is very difficult.

"I don't want to be at the bottom of the league and fighting relegation which I have had a few times, so we will see how things go."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamMoyes DavidFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham legend Cottee begs for Lopetegui to be sacked and replaced with Potter
West Ham open talks with agent for Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath
Ipswich, West Ham wait to pounce for Galatasaray outcast Ziyech