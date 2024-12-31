Ex-West Ham boss Moyes: I'm not done yet

Former West Ham boss David Moyes says he feels ready for a return to management.

Moyes left the Hammers at the end of last season.

Speaking after news of his OBE, Moyes told BBC Sport: "I don't consider myself done yet but I am certainly enjoying some time off.

"The one thing I won't do is put any manager under pressure personally, because I don't believe in it. I have not liked it when I have been in that position myself.

"We are all getting a little bit older and I have to make sure I am doing the right thing for myself.

"Football is in my blood. It has been since I was a boy. I love watching football and I have enjoyed my career.

"If there is another part to it, so be it. But I would only want it to be a good part. I wouldn't want to be coming in and doing something which is very difficult.

"I don't want to be at the bottom of the league and fighting relegation which I have had a few times, so we will see how things go."