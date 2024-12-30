West Ham open talks with agent for Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham have opened talks with the agent of Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The Sunday Mirror says the Hammers are now in negotiations with Latte Lath's agent about a move in January.

Also eyeing the young forward are Ipswich Town.

The former Atalanta striker has scored nine league goals this season, including a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Plymouth last weekend. He also made his debut for the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Latte Lath's manager, Matthias Veneroso, recently told TMW: "He's back to scoring. Eight goals in the first part of the championship and we expect something to happen in January.

"He's a striker and strikers are always the subject of attention in the January market."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLatte Lath EmmanuelWest HamMiddlesbroughIpswichAtalantaChampionshipFootball Transfers
