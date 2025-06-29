Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ex-Villa boss Smith: Watkins and Martinez must not be sold
Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says they must keep hold of Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez.

Both senior players have been linked with summer moves away.

But Charlotte FC coach Smith told the Daily Mail: “Villa don’t want to lose either of them and I don’t think they can.

“(Ollie) is another top lad that I keep in touch with and now Villa’s Premier League top scorer. I think he’s irreplaceable.”

Meanwhile, Smith is delighted seeing so many of his former players at Villa reaching the top of the game.

He continued: “It gives me great pride. Seeing all those guys I worked with improve, get opportunities, earn more money and ultimately play better.

“I remember telling Ezri (Konsa) when I left that he’s got 18 months to get in the England squad or else I’m allowed a free punch and he texted me back when he got in the squad. 

“But it’s great to see what Unai (Emery) has done. And it’s what I expected with the ownership because Nassef (Sawiris) and Wes (Edens) were really intent on their five year plan of getting to Europe.”

