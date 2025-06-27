Chelsea enter Emiliano Martinez transfer race

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as their step up their pursuit of a new goalkeeper this summer.

Enzo Maresca is understood to be interested in adding experience to his young squad with Chelsea looking to improve their options in goal following a frustrating season from Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea had previously been interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan but were unable to agree a fee with the club and have pulled out of the race.

According to DSports (h/t InfoBae), the West London club are now looking at Martinez, 32, who is widely expected to leave Aston Villa this summer.

Previous reports have heavily linked the World Cup winner with a move to Premier League rivals Man United.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also interested as they seek to replace legendary shot stopper Fernando Muslera.

