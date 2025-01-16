Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham chase Brentford's Mbeumo this winter

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is a much-wanted man as the winter transfer window heats up.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham are all chasing his signature.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per RMC Sport, the forward, who has netted 13 league goals so far this season, is mulling over his future.

Mbeumo wants to move to a team where he will play regularly and compete for trophies.

Arsenal may appear to be his best option, as they lack an out and out center forward.

Gabriel Jesus has another knee injury and Kai Havertz has failed to impress this term.