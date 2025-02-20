Watkins on Villa's new signings including Rashford: They are still finding their feet

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has opened up on the club's new signings and says they still need time to adapt this season.

Rashford joined Villa on loan until the end of the season from Manchester United, a change of scenery that may revive his career, which has gone downhill in recent years. The England international was frozen out by United manager Ruben Amorim but has a second chance under Villa boss Unai Emery, who has shown his faith in him so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 27-year-old forward made his first start for Unai Emery’s side in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Wednesday night which saw him nearly open his Villa account until defender Ibrahima Konate headed his effort clear. Watkins spoke after the game about the January signings which he believes need more time to adapt at the club.

“It is nice playing with quality players and I am sure in the future games I will get more opportunities,” he told TNT Sports. “They haven't had that long to show what they can do and they are still finding their feet. When they get a few games under their belt I am sure it will flow and connect together nicely.”

January signings Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen, Andres Garcia, Axel Disasi, and, of course, Rashford will help Villa improve this season and provide options for rotating the side, which is not used to performing in the Champions League. The new additions will be closely watched over the coming months as Villa chases down a European spot and its first European trophy since 1982.