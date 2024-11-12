Roncatto reveals Amorim friendship and how he is like a "brother" to him

Manchester United’s incoming boss Ruben Amorim has received praise from an ex-teammate.

Evandro Roncatto played with Amorim at Belenenses and then under him at Casa Pia in Portugal.

Now he believes that Amorim is ready to take on the challenge of rejuvenating a sleeping giant in United.

"Ruben became a very good friend," Roncatto, now 38, told The Express.

"He took me on like a brother. We would go and eat together, he showed me around Lisbon.

“Ruben was an amazing team-mate at Belenenses - not only with me but the rest of the players too. He's a good guy, always smiling."