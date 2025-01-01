Tribal Football

Evandro Roncatto latest - Football player news, transfer news & rumours, contract updates

Roncatto Evandro
Roncatto reveals Amorim friendship and how he is like a "brother" to him

Ex-teammate lifts lid on new Man Utd boss Amorim

Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
Evandro Roncatto page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Evandro Roncatto - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Evandro Roncatto news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.