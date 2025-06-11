Ex-Spurs star Eriksen backing Frank appointment

Christian Eriksen says Thomas Frank will be a "perfect match" for Tottenham if he, as expected, takes over the reins at the Europa League-winning club.

It is by now no longer a secret that Frank is set to become the new Tottenham coach, and Eriksen, who spent some of his best years at the club, is excited for him to take charge and replace Ange Postecoglou at the helm.

"It is a perfect match for me with Thomas' history, personality and the club. If it becomes official, I'm sure it's a really nice step. Also for Denmark to get a coach in such a big club as Tottenham. It could be special," he said.

"Now of course it has to happen first, but if he gets it, then I certainly wish him the best of luck," says Eriksen, who was coached by Frank when he played for Brentford in the 2021/22 season.

Also, Danish national team coach Brian Riemer sees Frank as the perfect choice for Spurs.

"It is cool and fantastic for Danish football. It's the first time we've seen a Danish coach in a top-6 club in the Premier League," says Riemer, who is incredibly happy about the challenge his good friend is about to take on. "It's amazing that Thomas will break down that wall."

"Thomas is neither (Jose) Mourinho nor (Antonio) Conte. He must succeed because he does it in a different way. Thomas comes with his style. He is really good with people and at creating a team, and that may be what they need at Tottenham. He comes in to make a difference."

Should Frank be confirmed as the new Tottenham manager, he will become the first Danish coach in the club's history.

Eriksen played at Tottenham from 2013 to 2020.