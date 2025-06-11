Van de Ven: Ange brought winning mentality to Spurs; Frank...?

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven admits he finds the sacking of Ange Postecoglou as "strange".

The Holland international also commented on the prospect of Thomas Frank arriving from Brentford.

“That was ultimately a choice from the club," he told Voetbalzone. "We, as players, have little to say about that. Of course, he is the first coach in a long time who has won a trophy has had success at Spurs. So if you look at it that way, it is of course a strange choice.

“It is a choice from the club about which we have little to say, so we will see what happens now. Of course, we see some rumours about the Brentford head coach (Frank), who it will probably be. So yes, a choice from the club about which we have little to say.

“I think many of the players got along with (Postecoglou) well. And of course, what I say, he is the first coach who has brought success to Spurs in a long time. That also shows that he has a certain quality. That also means that he has a winning mentality. 100 per cent.

“From that, you would of course say that it is strange that he was fired. What we have shown in the Premier League is, of course, unacceptable. That would, of course, have multiple factors, but that would not only have been the coach.”