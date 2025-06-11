Tottenham pushing to close compo deal with Brentford for Frank and staff

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy doesn't want talks with Brentford for manager Thomas Frank's compensation fee to drag on.

It was expected Spurs would cough up £10m to buy Frank out of his contract.

However, there could be complications due to Frank's staff members who could also be moving across London.

BBC Sport says there's hope a deal can be struck before the weekend, with Frank to be announced Spurs manager in the next 48 hours.

New Spurs chief Vinai Venkatesham is spearheading negotiations from their end of the table.

Former Spurs coach Justin Cochrane, now assistant manager at Brentford, is a key addition for Frank. This despite talk of Cochrance being mentioned as a potential successor for the Dane.