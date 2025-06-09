Replacing Postecoglou with Brentford's Frank this summer will cost Tottenham £10M

After Tottenham brutally sacked Ange Postecoglou, the club are looking at replacing him with Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Brentford are prepared to listen to offers from Spurs for Frank and are expecting a formal approach in the coming days, however, there has been no confirmation so far of dialogue between the two club. As reported by the BBC, the Bees would be entitled to compensation for Frank, with sources indicating it would cost Tottenham more than £10m to extract him from his contract which runs until 2027.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of Brentford since October 2018 and guided the west London club to the Premier League in 2021 and has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea in the past. Tottenham finished 17th in the table last term and are now preparing for a return to the Champions League and the board clearly see Frank as the manager to lead them to glory in Europe, despite Postecoglou winning the Europa League last season.

Spurs technical director Johan Lange has remained in post despite coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo all being relieved of their duties. Frank and Lange worked together at Danish club Lyngby and could use that bond to find success at a Tottenham side that will be full of confidence after ending their 17 year trophy drought despite their dire domestic season.