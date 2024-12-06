DO WHAT?! Roma plan double January raid on 'partners' Everton

Tribal Football
AS Roma are eyeing a double raid on potential new partners Everton.

With the Friedkins finalising their takeover of Everton, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Roma management have identified two players they want to ferry away from the Toffees.

Blues midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and striker Beto are both January targets for Roma.

Doucouré sits on a deal that expires at the end of the season. Beto, for his part, is contracted until the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, wantaway Napoli attacker Giacomo Raspadori is also wanted by the Giallarossi.

 

