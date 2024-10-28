Man Utd coach Fletcher turns air blue after West Ham VAR winner

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher blasted the match officials after their 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

United were beaten on Sunday, with VAR awarding the Hammers an injury-time penalty which Jarrod Bowen converted for the winner. Ref David Coote overturned his original decision to deny the penalty after called to the monitor by VAR. Coote took over three minutes to make a final decision over Matthijs de Ligt's foul on Danny Ings.

Reported by the Athletic, Fletcher was later heard barking: "One week it's a high threshold, next week it's not, f***ing joke."

The result means United have now won only once in their last eight games.

