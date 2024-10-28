West Ham captain Bowen: What I told the boys after defeating Man Utd

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen revealed he addressed the players after their 2-1 win against Manchester United.

The striker converted an injury-time penalty for the victory on Sunday.

Bowen later revealed to whufc.com: “I spoke in the dressing room about having a successful squad and wanting to win, and that requires everyone - not just the eleven starters. It requires everyone, including those guys on the bench, and those who are injured or suspended.

“We all want the same thing - we all want to win. Crysencio (Summerville) is one example - I’m sure he’s been frustrated at times with his playing time, but he trains well and he’s one of the nicest people I’ve met, and now he’s got his reward.

“We need everyone, and now it’s up to us to build on this positive result. We’ve been in this position before and not backed it up, but we showed a really good mindset today and we need to do what we can to pick up positive results in the two games we’ve got left before the next international break.”