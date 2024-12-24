Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question
Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow

Ex-ref Coote makes appeal decision

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-ref Coote makes appeal decision
Ex-ref Coote makes appeal decisionAction Plus
Former Premier League referee David Coote has decided not to appeal his firing.

The former PGMOL official was let go by the organization after recent scandals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Coote was filmed insulting Liverpool and their manager at the time in Jurgen Klopp.

The PGMOL stated: “David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable. 

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.

“David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.”Per The Mail, there will be no appeal from Coote, as he is not thought to have any grounds to win.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
Maddison on Spurs' loss to Liverpool: The good and the bad, you’ve got to stick together
Olabe on Zubimendi to Man City: I don’t foresee any scares in January
Van Dijk updates contract situation at Liverpool