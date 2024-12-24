Ex-ref Coote makes appeal decision

Former Premier League referee David Coote has decided not to appeal his firing.

The former PGMOL official was let go by the organization after recent scandals.

Coote was filmed insulting Liverpool and their manager at the time in Jurgen Klopp.

The PGMOL stated: “David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.

“David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.”Per The Mail, there will be no appeal from Coote, as he is not thought to have any grounds to win.